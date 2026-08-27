Bengals fall to Catawba Ridge in season opener

FORT MILL — For three quarters on Friday night, the Blythewood defense did exactly what was asked of them. They stifled Catawba Ridge’s rhythm, forced three interceptions, and held the Copperheads to just 183 total yards of offense.
However, three offensive turnovers and a scoreless final three quarters proved too much to overcome as Blythewood fell 24-6 on the road in their season opener.
The Bengals (0-1) looked sharp early, jumping out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when senior quarterback James Veasey connected with Landyn Strong for a touchdown. Veasey was a dual-threat presence throughout the night, completing 15 of 29 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in rushing with 54 yards on 19 carries.
The Bengals stuck first with a score from junior Landyn Strong, who finished with three catches for 15 yards and 11 carries for 21 yards.
But that opening score would be the only time the Bengals found the end zone.
Blythewood found success through the air early, with Tay’Shawn Johnson leading the receiving corps with five catches for 46 yards. Sophomore Ayden Glenn provided a vertical threat with two receptions for 43 yards, including a 40-yard strike, and D. Frazier added 29 yards on four catches.
While the defense was busy picking off Catawba Ridge quarterback Will Gambrill—with interceptions from Amari Fisher, Lamarius Chisolm, and Zavion Roary—the Blythewood offense struggled to protect the ball. The momentum from a 6-0 first-quarter lead evaporated as two lost fumbles and an interception hampered the Bengals’ ability to sustain drives
Blythewood leaned on a stout defensive front to stay in the game. Senior D. Hutcherson led the unit with 10 tackles, while James Willis and Chris Long added nine and eight tackles respectively. Their efforts kept the Bengals within striking distance at halftime, trailing only 7-6.
The game slipped away in the third quarter. The Copperheads found their footing, punching in two touchdowns to extend the lead to 21-6. A fourth-quarter field goal provided the final margin.
Blythewood returns home this Thursday to host Richland Northeast at Richland Two Stadium. The Cavaliers (1-0) are coming off a dominant 39-7 win over Spring Valley and will provide another stiff test for the Bengals’ defense.