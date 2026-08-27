ALA Blythewood makes athletic debut

ALA Blythewood’s Cross Country team. | ALA Blythewood

LANCASTER – American Leadership Academy (ALA) Blythewood cross country made its competitive debut Tuesday at the Lancaster High School’s first meet of the season, marking the first athletic event in the new school’s history.

The Guardians competed in the varsity division against a field that included Lancaster, Andrew Jackson, Buford, and several other regional programs. Despite the program’s infancy, ALA Blythewood placed several runners in the top tiers of both the boys’ and girls’ standings.

In the boys’ varsity race, which featured a field of 100 runners, two Guardians finished in the top 10. Five runners finished in the top 20. On the girls’ side, two ALA Blythewood athletes finished in the top 20 of a 72-runner field.

Following their debut in Lancaster, the Guardians will run in the West Florence 2 Mile Relay on Aug. 29 before competing in the Eye Opener on Sept. 4.