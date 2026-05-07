Fairfield Electric annual meeting set for May 11 – 15

BLYTHEWOOD/WINNSBORO – The 2026 annual meeting of the members of the Fairfield Electric Cooperative will be held Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m. Member registration and voting for board members will be held as it was last year, in a drive-thru line, beginning at 7 a.m., May 11 – and ending at 12 noon, May 15.

To register and vote, members must bring with them the official 2026 annual meeting registration form they received in the mail, plus a photo ID. Registration and voting are designed so that members never have to leave their vehicle.

Members who have registered will receive a heavy-duty 62” vented umbrella as a registration gift.

The final day of drive-thru registration and voting will be Friday, May 15, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon at the Fairfield Electric Cooperative’s Winnsboro office located at 3129 Highway 321 N.

Business Meeting

The business meeting portion of the annual meeting will be held Friday, May 15, at 6 p.m. Members will not attend in person. It will be livestreamed on the cooperative’s website where members will receive reports from the cooperative’s leadership. Only the board of trustees, committee representatives, and key staff will be present for the meeting. A recording of the meeting will also be posted to the website for those unable to view the livestream.

Registered members will be eligible for the prize drawing held during the meeting. Grand Prize is a used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado Z71, Second prize is a Craftsman 42-inch riding lawn mower. Third prize is a $500 electric bill credit. Additional prizes will be awarded including gift cards and electric bill credits. The prize drawing will be held at the end of the business meeting and the winners will be notified.

Drive-Thru Registration

Monday, May 11 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Chester Faith & Love Christian Center

Tuesday, May 12 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Lugoff LifeSpring Church

Wednesday, May 13 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Blythewood Office

Thursday, May 14 – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Winnsboro Office

Friday, May 15 – 7 a.m. – noon

Winnsboro Office